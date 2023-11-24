Ex-PM Citu: My entire activity was under the sign of obeying the law as I trust justice

Former prime minister Florin Citu, a National Liberal Party (PNL) senator, says that his entire activity has been under the sign of good faith and respect for the law, told Agerpres.

"Considering the information that appeared in the public space, I want to say that my entire activity, regardless of the public functions and offices I held, was under the sign of good faith and respect for the law, to the service of the Romanians. I have full confidence in justice and I am convinced that the procedures underway will lead to finding out the truth," Citu wrote in a social media post on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced that it has sent to the Attorney General with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation the report of a case to ask the President of Romania and the Senate to allow the criminal prosecution of three persons for the commission of abuse of office related to the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to judicial sources, the three people would be former prime minister Florin Citu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.

PNL sources said that PNL will vote for stripping Citu of immunity when the matter will be discussed in a plenary session of the Senate.