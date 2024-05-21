Exhibition dedicated to golden generation of Romanian football, at Art Safari

The golden generation of Romanian football will be celebrated, from May 23 to June 2, in an exhibition at Art Safari where visitors can see, among other things, the jersey worn by Gheorghe Hagi in the 1994 World Cup match against Argentina, with his holographic signature, as well as rare articles and photos from that historic match.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the organisers, the exhibition marks the exceptional performance of the national team at the 1994 World Cup, where Romania reached the quarter-finals. The event takes place in the context of the match that the esteemed former footballers of the Golden Generation will play on May 25 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

"Thirty years ago, at the '94 World Cup, which took place in the United States, Romania's national team wrote the most beautiful page in the history of Romanian football. The team reached the quarter-finals against Sweden, after Argentina's elimination from the competition (...) To mark this historic moment, Art Safari is organising a temporary exhibition that will explore the impressive achievements of the Golden Generation. From original equipment worn by Romanian football stars, old articles and magazines from important private collections to iconic photographs, the exhibition offers a different perspective on a golden era of Romanian football," say the organisers.

The centerpiece of the exhibition will be the official jersey of the national team, with the holographic signature of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi, from a private collection. Hagi is also evoked in the exhibition The History of Romania in 100 Portraits, which can be seen at Art Safari until July 28, in a photograph from the AGERPRES archive.

The equipment of other great names in Romanian football, such as Gica Popescu, Ilie Dumitrescu, Ma