Explosion of color at Henri Coanda Airport, with ballet dancers of Ion Dacian Theatre

"Special edition! Special edition!'', that's what the people rushing to the check-in counters at the Departures terminal of the Henri Coanda International Airport heard on Monday morning, who turned their heads curiously.

A boy dressed in London clothes from the 1880s waves a newspaper and shouts "Special Edition!". Immediately, in an explosion of color, 12 ballerinas from the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater make their appearance and interpret a fragment from the "Jack, between love and madness" show, basically the story of Jack the Ripper.

"It is a ballet sequence from the musical 'Jack, between love and madness', which is called 'Dance of the Newspapers'. The moment was very, very appreciated and applauded at Operetta. I saw the show. The premiere took place in October, so it is the most recent staging and it is superb," says one of the representatives of the Bucharest Airports National Company.

The passengers are delighted. They all stopped and filmed the artistic moment offered by the dancers, in which is recounted the shock of the London press and society after Jack the Ripper murdered someone.

"The purpose of today's artistic moment at the airport is mutual promotion. First of all, we are a newly established theater from 2016. After all, we want to be known for what we do, for the performances. Why? Because since when we re-established, a word intervened in our title, namely 'musical'. Before it was called the Ion Dacian National Operetta Theatre, and now it is called the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theatre. What we do now are some shows of musicals that really caught on with the public. What we're doing here [at Otopeni airport] is from Jack the Ripper. The show is a world premiere, it was written for us and we didn't know about it until the moment it was put on stage and we said let's promote it. And not just this show. For example, on December 18, we have the premiere of Marco Polo, which will be something wow again. It is a pure operetta, which has not been performed for 20 years and which is already sold out," said Cristian Albu, the deputy general manager of the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater.

"Believe me, it's really sold out", he repeats with joy in his voice. "We tried to take it as high as possible. I think we succeeded in these 6 years. Since 2016, November, since it was re-established and until now, I think that little by little we have come quite far," he adds.

Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) hosted on Monday the "Airplane with London mysteries" flashmob, a project that is part of the "CNAB promotes value" program, which has been running successfully since 2012.

Ten flights to London are operated daily from Henri Coanda International Airport by TAROM, Wizz Air and Ryan Air.AGERPRES