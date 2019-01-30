Exports of clothing, accessories - 2.17bn euro, imports - 1.41bn euro 10 months into 2018

Romania exported in the first 10 months of 2018 clothing and accessories worth 2.177 billion euro, 4.1pct lower than in the similar period of 2017, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports of clothing and accessories amounted to 1.418 billion euro, up 11.3pct higher than in 2017, bringing a surplus of 758.8 million euro in this segment.

In the first 10 months of 2018, FOB exports totaled 57.19 billion euro, up 9.2pct year-on-year, while CIF imports amounted to 69.03 billion euro (plus 10.3pct).

AGERPRES .