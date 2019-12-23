Exports of grain and grain-based foods up 16.8 per cent in January-September

Romania exported grains and grain-based foods worth 1.987 billion euros in January-September this year, by 16.8 per cent more compared with the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, imports of grains and grain-based foods amounted to 690.3 million euros (plus 14.8 per cent), resulting in a surplus of 1.296 billion euros.Romania obtained a production of 16.99 million tonnes of maize this year, down almost 9 per cent (1.67 million tonnes) from 2018, when it reported 18.66 million tonnes, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR). The yield registered in maize cultivation this year was about 6,500 kg/ha.According to the MADR data, wheat, rye and triticale production increased 2.51 per cent, with 255,399 tonnes, from 10.172 million tonnes last year to 10.427 million tonnes this year, while an yield of 4,700 kg/ha. The best wheat yield was obtained in the following counties: Giurgiu - over 5,800 kg/ha, Satu Mare - 5,700 kg/ha, Braila and Dolj - with 5,300 kg/ha each.In addition, barley and barley production (+ 5.12 per cent - 95,716 tonnes), with a total of 1,966 million tonnes and an average of 4,100 kilograms per hectare.