Extraordinary session of Chamber of Deputies, extended by another two weeks until 31 July

Inquam Photos / George Calin
plen vot parlament motiune camera deputatilor

The Chamber of Deputies is convened in a new extraordinary session, from 16 to 31 July, in the extension of the current extraordinary session, the Standing Bureau of the lower house decided Tuesday.

According to the schedule, deputies will work from Thursday to next week in the select committees, and plenary sittings will be staged on 27 and 28 July.

The current extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies ends on Wednesday.

On 29 June, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided to convene the extraordinary session from 1 to 15 July, among the projects on the agenda being the USR (Save Romania Union) initiative 'No convicts in public offices', which has not yet been debated.

