FAIR - MediaSind calls on involvement of national, international institutions in support of TVR employees

FAIR-MediaSind Culture and Mass-Media Federation has called on the involvement of the national and international organizations in which it is a full member in support of national broadcaster TVR employees.

According to a press release sent to AGRPRES, FAIR-MediaSind supports the actions initiated by the Romanian Trade Union of Journalists - the TVR Branch for the urgent dismissal of the current President and Director general Doina Gradea, as well as for the appointment at the helm of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) of professionals who respect the profession of journalist and the employees of the institution."

"At the request of affiliated members who on July 17, 2019 unanimously voted a Resolution setting the timetable for the protest actions, the FAIR-MediaSind Feferation has called on the intervention of the President of Romania, of the prime minister and of the chair persons of the special committees of the Parliament of Romania in order to solve the existing conflict in the largest media institution in the country - SRTV. Moreover, FAIR-MediaSind has also requested the support of the national and international organizations in which it is full member: CNSLR-Fratia Confederation, the International Federation of Journalists, the European Federation of Journalists, the International Federation of Musicians, the International Federation of Actors and UNI Global Union," the press release mentions.

In letters sent to the Romanian authorities, FAIR-MediaSind calls for support for defusion of the existing conflict situation in the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation.

"Our affiliated Romanian Journalist MediaSind - the TVR Branch has repeatedly pointed out to us the frequent abuses to which the employees of this prestigious media institution, the largest in the country, are subjected to by the current President and Director general, Mrs. Doina Gradea, together with several senior management subordinates. Access to the Board of Directors meeting on July 12, 2019 was denied to our representatives, the president and executive president of FAIR-MediaSind, included and they were guarded for about 90 minutes by the gendarmes coordinated by the institution's leadership, although the legislation and Decision No. 69/2019 allowed them to attend the respective meeting," the documents sent to the authorities show.

On July 17, 2019, the General Assembly of the the Romanian Trade Union of Journalists - the MediaSind TVR Branch adopted unanimously a Resolution in which it shows the disastrous situation of the institution and of its employees and it sets the timetable of the protest actions.

In the context of the tense situation within the SRTv, the federation calls for a meeting to be attended by professionals from the institution, for an urgent analysis of the issues within the public television broadcaster TVR.

Among the reported issues are the hiring regime in TVR, with disregard for the legal procedures, the lack of transparency regarding the number of employees in the current mandate of the President and Director general Doina Gradea, the discretionary spending of public funds within the SRTv structures, including TVR Moldova, the refusal to evaluate the activity of the executive management, kept in an interim status since the appointment of the current PDG and to date, the lack of transparency in the preparation of the budget projection and the projects for which money will be requested at the next budget rectification, the TVR audience collapse caused by the lack of editorial policy and arbitrary decisions of the current leadership, serious damage to TVR Moldova's activity during a period of strategic changes at the Romanian border (stopping the current list of television broadcasts), repeated violations of labor law, law on public interest information, disregard and discrimination and discrimination against social partners, etc.