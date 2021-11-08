Feast of St. Nektarios: Service in Aegina to be broadcast live

The online television platform Pemptousia will live-stream the Great Festive Vespers and the Liturgical Procession of the Honorable Head of St. Nektarios on Monday from the Holy Trinity Monastery on the island of Aegina, beginning at 18.30 Athens time or 16.30 GMT, Orthodoxia News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, the Orthros service and the Archieratical Divine Liturgy will be live-streamed by Pemptousia, beginning at 06.30 Athens time.

The Great Festive Vespers and the Archieratical Divine Liturgy will also be posted on the on-demand content available on the site.

Saint Nektarios was glorified by the Ecumenical Patriarchate in 1961 with feast day on November 9.

Particles of the holy relics of Saint Nektarios are enshrined at Radu Voda Monastery in Bucharest, where thousands of pilgrims arrive every week to ask for help and comfort in their struggle with different sicknesses, including cancer.

In Romania there are several palliative care centres for advanced cancer patients. The most well known are in Bucharest and Cluj, both being protected by Saint Nektarios of Aegina.