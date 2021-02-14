 
     
FEBRUARY 14 IN HISTORY

1845 - Literary Association of Romania is established in Bucharest at the initiative of the Wallachian revolutionary circles.

1851 - The Romanian students society Junimea romana (Romanian Youth) is created in Paris.

1869 - French actor of Romanian origin Eduard de Max is born in Iasi. (d. 28 October 1924)

1888 - The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest opens its doors.

1901 - Birth of palaeontologist Miltiade Filipescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 10 January 1993)

1902 - Birth of writer, playwright and publicist Ion Calugaru (born Strul Leiba Croitoru). (b. 22 May 1956)

1906 - Birth of actor Ion Manta. (d. 7 January 1996)

1907 - Birth of poet and translator Dragos Vranceanu. (d. 4 May 1977)

1925 - Birth of documentary film operator Paul Holban. (d. 20 June 1977)

1927 - Death of journalist and writer Constantin Mille, first director of the Adevarul newspaper. (b. 20 December 1861)

1928 - Birth of poet Radu Carneci. (d. 8 December 2017)

1931 - Birth of actor Octavian Cotescu. (m. 22 August 1985)

1935 - Birth of Moldovan poet Grigore Vieru, honorary foreign member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 18 January 2009)

1963 - Birth of stage director and actress Alice Barb.

1970 - Death of actor Grigore Vasiliu-Birlic. (b. 24 January 1905)

1971 - Birth of retired basketball player Gheorghe Muresan, the only Romanian who played in the NBA.

1976 - Death of sculptor Oscar Han. (b. 3 December 1891)

1981 - Death of historian Vasile Maciu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 30 December 1904)

1990 - The Union of Ukrainians in Romania (UUR) is established.

2013 - Calin Peter Netzer's film Child's Pose wins FIPRESCI Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

2015 - Death of tenor Octavian Naghiu. (b. 15 March 1933)

2015 - Director Radu Jude (Aferim!) wins Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival.

AGERPRES

