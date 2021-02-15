FEBRUARY 15 IN HISTORY

1823 - Birth of bishop, scholar and historian Stefanescu (Mihail) Melchisedec, member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. 16 May 1892)

1834 - Birth of historian, writer and politician Vasile Urechia-Alexandrescu, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. 22 November 1901)

1838 - Birth of priest and professor Eusebiu Popovici, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 28 September 1922)

1840 - Birth of Titu Maiorescu, literary critic, aesthetician and politician, founder of literary and political society 'Junimea' (Youth), founder of modern Romanian school of criticism; founding member of the Romanian Academic Society and vice-president of the Romanian Academy. (d. 18 June 1917)

1841 - Birth of historian Mihail C. Sutu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 9 July 1933)

1850 - Birth of painter Ion Andreescu, one of the representatives of Romanian impressionism, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 22 October 1882)

1851 - Birth of Spiru Haret, scholar and Liberal politician, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy. (d. 17 December 1912)

1864 - First issue of Revista Militara (Military Magazine); by Royal Decree of King Carol I, on 1 January 1898 it becomes the official magazine of the General Staff .

1896 - Birth of physician Stefan S. Nicolau, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 15 October 1967)

1923 - Birth of poet, translator and essayist Petre Solomon. (d. 15 October 1991)

1927 - Birth of historian Dinu C. Giurescu, member of the Romanian Academy.

1931 - Death of professor Dimitrie Comsa, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 29 September 1846)

1931 - Birth of poet and translator Petre Stoica. (d. 21 March 2009)

1933 - National railway workers with the CFR Grivita Workshops in Bucharest engage in violent fights during the Grivita Strike. (15-16)

1933 - Birth of musicologist Iosif Sava. (d. 18 August 1998)

1944 - Birth of director Alexandru Bocanet. (d. 4 March 1977)

1946 - Birth of film critic Viorica Bucur. (d. 22 August 2011)

1950 - Birth of literary critic Alexandru (Dan) Condeescu, director of the Museum of Romanian Literature. (d. 15 August 2007)

1965 - Death of composer Emil Montia. (b. 6 January 1882)

1968 - Birth of actor George Ivascu, director of Metropolis Theatre in Bucharest.

1969 - Inauguration of Romania's first electric railway, connecting Bucharest and Brasov.

1999 - Death of chemical engineer Neculai Asandei, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 21 June 1928)

2010 - Death of economist Constantin Barbulescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 20 December 1927)

2013 - Death of artist Traian Bradean. (b. 4 July 1927)

2016 - President Klaus Iohannis meets at the Cotroceni Palace with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

