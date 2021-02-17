FEBRUARY 17 IN HISTORY

1826 - Birth of bishop, historian and scholar Nicolae (Neagoe) Popea, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society and member of the Romanian Academy (d. 26 July 1908)

1836 - Birth of bishop Iosif (Ioan) Goldis, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 23 March 1902)

1866 - Bank of Romania begins to operate. First president of the Board is Ion Ghica

1887 - Romanian-German Trade Convention is settled in Bucharest

1918 - Central Powers denounce armistice with Romania, aiming to determine the Romanian gov't to sign a peace treaty (17 February/2 March)

1923 - Death of folklorist, ethnographer and musicologist Teodor T. Burada, first to record folk laments, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 3 October 1839)

1929 - Birth of mathematician Nicolae Dan Cristescu, member of the Romanian Academy

1941 - Birth of poet Mihai Ursachi (d. 9 March 2004)

1947 - Death of poetess Elena Vacarescu (b. 21 September 1864)

1951 - Birth of Octavian Bellu, director of the Olympic Academy of Excellence (1 September 2009); presidential councilor with the Youth Ministry (2005-2006; January 2009 - 15 July 2009); coach and coordinator of Romania's women's gymnastics team, alongside Mariana Bitang

1952 - Birth of Stelian Tanase, journalist and political scientist

1971 - Death of Miron Radu Paraschivescu, poet, publicist and translator (b. 2 October 1911)

1972 - Death of Ion Petrovici, philosopher, writer and politician, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 2/14 June 1882)

1993 - Romanian Academy decides to resume writing with an "a" inside the word and the form of "sunt" instead of "sint", thus going back to certain spelling rules in force before the year 1948

1996 - Death of psychologist Alexandru Rosca, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 August 1906)

1999 - Gendarmes and police officers with the Internal Affairs Ministry repel in Stoenesti (Olt County) a crowd of miners heading to Bucharest

2005 - First military with the 4th Iraq Engineers Detachment left for Al Hillah, in the Iraq theatre of operations.AGERPRES