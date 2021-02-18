FEBRUARY 18 IN HISTORY

1790 - The first issue of weekly "Courrier de Moldavie," the first French newspaper published in Romania, comes out. (February 18)

1882 - Birth of Ion Mihalache at Topoloveni (Arges County), a national leader of the Peasant Party (1918-1926) and the National Peasant Party (1933-1947); a multiple-time minister of agriculture and public domain (1919-1920 and 1928-1930) and interior minister (1930-1931 and 1932-1933). In November 1947, he is sentenced to life in prison as part of a court trial opened by the communist regime against leaders of the National Peasant Party. He dies on February 5, 1963 at the Ramnicu Sarat Penitentiary.

1883 - Birth of painter Nicolae Darascu. (d. August 4, 1959)

1884 - Birth of philologist, linguist and literary historian Nicolae Draganu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. December 18, 1939)

1886 - Death of poet, novelist and playwright Constantin D. Aricescu. (b. March 18 mart, 1823)

1916 - Death of Romania's Queen Elisabeta, wife of King Carol I (1866-1914) and author (Carmen Sylva), an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. December 29, 1843)

1918 - Moldovan People's University opens in Chisinau under the chairmanship of Pan Halippa, initiator of conferences, meetings with literati and speeches mainly on the history of Romanians in Basarabia.

1955 - Birth of actor Constantin Cotimanis.

1959 - Death of composer, pianist and orchestra conductor Alfred Alessandrescu. (b. August 2, 1893)

1974 - Death of poet Cicerone Theodorescu. (b. February 9, 1908)

1990 - Citizens' protest rally in Victoriei Square, Bucharest City, for political and social grievances. At the same time with the rally, trouble makers storm the Government House vandalising the building, charging at the security officers, destroying furniture and documents. The next day, Jiu Valley miners return to Bucharest to support the Government (some 4,000 people). (18-19)

1996 - Death of Doctor Ioan Jak Rene Juvara, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. January 2, 1913)

2005 - Romania opens a consulate general at Vrsec, Serbia.

2012 - His Beatitude Lucian Muresan, Archbishop Major of the Greek-Catholic Church and chairman of the Confederation of Romania's Catholic Bishops, is appointed cardinal at a consistory convened by Pope Benedict XVI.

2014 - Death of actress Ruxandra Sireteanu. (b. December 20, 1943)

2017 - The feature "Ana, mon amour" directed by Calin Peter Netzer wins the Silver Bear for best artistic contribution at the Berlinale premiere gala.