FEBRUARY 22 IN HISTORY

1814 - Birth of poet and fable writer Grigore Alexandrescu (d. Nov. 25, 1885)

1836 - Birth of composer and conductor Eduard Wachmann (d. Dec. 12, 1908)

1899 - Birth of physician Tiberiu Sparchez, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 4, 1977)

1900 - George Enescu's Sonata No. 2 for violin and piano is performed in first audition in Paris

1901 - Birth of Justinian Marina, the third Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (d. March 26, 1977)

1902 - Birth of chemist Constantin Macarovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Feb. 7, 1984)

1903 - Birth of playwright and novel writer Tudor Musatescu (d. Nov. 4, 1970)

1904 - Birth of Nagy István, Romanian prose writer and playwright of Hungarian extraction, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 24, 1977)

1906 - Establishment of the Geological Institute of Romania and of the Body of Geologists

1928 - Birth in Cluj of great ballerina Irinel Liciu (Lia Silvia Popa), first soloist of the Romanian Opera House in Bucharest between 1950 - 1970, wife of poet Stefan Augustin Doinas (Stefan Popa) (d. May 26, 2002)

1938 - Birth of sculptor Paul Neagu, who settled in the UK (d. June 16, 2004, in London)

1969 - Death of jurist, historian and publicist Nicolae Dascovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Feb. 13, 1888)

1977 - Death of actor Marcel Anghelescu (b. Nov. 3, 1909)

1991 - National Union Provisional Council (CPUN) issues law-decree on the return of the employees' ownership shares in public companies, a process due for completion by December 31 (25 years since)

1994 - Death of architect Stefan Bals-Lupu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 27, 1902)

1997 - Boxer Mihai Leu wins the title of WBO world welterweight champion, defeating in Hamburg Panamanian Santiago Samaniego

2001 - Death of neurologist Vlad Voiculescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. Aug. 30, 1913) (15 years since)

2002 - A team of pediatric surgeons headed by MD, PhD Margit Serban of the "Louis Turcanu" Children's Hospital of Timisoara performs in a national first a marrow transplant on a 4-year old girl

2011 - Death of writer Ion Hobana (b. Jan. 25, 1931)

2015 - Death of historian Bujor Camil Muresanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 20, 1927)

