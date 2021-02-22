 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FEBRUARY 22 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1814 - Birth of poet and fable writer Grigore Alexandrescu (d. Nov. 25, 1885)

1836 - Birth of composer and conductor Eduard Wachmann (d. Dec. 12, 1908)

1899 - Birth of physician Tiberiu Sparchez, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 4, 1977)

1900 - George Enescu's Sonata No. 2 for violin and piano is performed in first audition in Paris

1901 - Birth of Justinian Marina, the third Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (d. March 26, 1977)

1902 - Birth of chemist Constantin Macarovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Feb. 7, 1984)

1903 - Birth of playwright and novel writer Tudor Musatescu (d. Nov. 4, 1970)

1904 - Birth of Nagy István, Romanian prose writer and playwright of Hungarian extraction, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 24, 1977)

1906 - Establishment of the Geological Institute of Romania and of the Body of Geologists

1928 - Birth in Cluj of great ballerina Irinel Liciu (Lia Silvia Popa), first soloist of the Romanian Opera House in Bucharest between 1950 - 1970, wife of poet Stefan Augustin Doinas (Stefan Popa) (d. May 26, 2002)

1938 - Birth of sculptor Paul Neagu, who settled in the UK (d. June 16, 2004, in London)

1969 - Death of jurist, historian and publicist Nicolae Dascovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Feb. 13, 1888)

1977 - Death of actor Marcel Anghelescu (b. Nov. 3, 1909)

1991 - National Union Provisional Council (CPUN) issues law-decree on the return of the employees' ownership shares in public companies, a process due for completion by December 31 (25 years since)

1994 - Death of architect Stefan Bals-Lupu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 27, 1902)

1997 - Boxer Mihai Leu wins the title of WBO world welterweight champion, defeating in Hamburg Panamanian Santiago Samaniego

2001 - Death of neurologist Vlad Voiculescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. Aug. 30, 1913) (15 years since)

2002 - A team of pediatric surgeons headed by MD, PhD Margit Serban of the "Louis Turcanu" Children's Hospital of Timisoara performs in a national first a marrow transplant on a 4-year old girl

2011 - Death of writer Ion Hobana (b. Jan. 25, 1931)

2015 - Death of historian Bujor Camil Muresanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 20, 1927)

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.