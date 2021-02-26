FEBRUARY 26 IN HISTORY

1838 - Birth of philologist, poet, prose writer, playwright and journalist Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 25, 1907)

1891 - Establishment of the Society of Romanian Architects, made up of 24 members chaired by Alexandru Orascu

1900 - Birth of Romanian-born American film director Jean Negulescu (d. July 20, 1993)

1919 - Birth of poet Constant Tonegaru (d. February 10, 1952)

1926 - Birth of historian Gheorghe Platon, member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 24, 2006)

1940 - Birth of actor Alexandru Repan

1940 - Death of painter, graphic artist and arts critic Nicolae Tonitza (b. April 13, 1886)

1955 - Birth of composer Virgil Popescu

1993 - Romania signs Istanbul Declaration establishing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organisation (PA-BSEC)

2004 - Parliament's 454 MPs unanimously pass law concerning Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington on April 4, 1949

2004 - Constanta archaeologists announce having discovered a Venus statue in downtown Ovidiu Square. The 35-cm tall marble statue is found as asphalt is peeled off to replace the city's public sewage system

2006 - Lucian Mic is made bishop of Caransebes at the local "St. Martyr George the Great" Cathedral.

2020 - Death of poet Ioan Voicu, labelled by literary critics as the "balladist poet," whose work inspired many folk music artists, but also folk music. (b. Oct. 15, 1949)

