FEBRUARY 5 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1851 - Birth of physicist Stefan Hepites, member and vice president of the Romanian Academy (d. Sep. 15, 1922)

1859 - Death of prose writer, memorialist Alecu Russo (b. 17 mart. 1819)

1861 - Association for the Culture of Romanian People of Maramures is founded in Sighet

1867 - Austro-Hungarian Compromise creates dualist empire, with Transylvania forcibly annexed to Hungary

1887 - Birth of General Corneliu Dragalina (d. July 11, 1949)

1889 - Foreign Minister P.P. Carp asks Interior Ministry's General Directorate of Telegraph and Post to provide an office for the Telegraph Agency of Romania, the country's first news agency - now AGERPRES

1896 - Birth of philosopher Nicolae Bagdasar, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 21, 1971)

1925 - Romania - Chile establish relationships at legacy level

1939 - Death of mathematician Gheorghe Titeica, member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 4, 1873)

1953 - Death of Iuliu Maniu in the prison of Sighet; he was the president of the Romanian National Party (1918-1926), of the Peasant National Party (1926-1933;1937-1947), of the Directory Council of Transylvania (1918-1920), and prime minister (1928-1930, 1930, 1932-1933), honorary member of the Romanian Academy; he opposed the Communist regime, which sentenced him to life imprisonment in 1947 (b. Jan. 8, 19873)

1953 - Death of chemist Negoita Danaila, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 17, 1878)

1962 - Birth of Actor Mihai Bisericanu

1963 - Death of Ion Mihalache in the prison of Ramnicu Sarat; he was a teacher and politician, one of the leaders of the Peasant Party (1918-1926) and of the National Peasant Party (1933-1947), minister of agriculture and public domains (1919-1920, 1928-1930), ministry of home affairs (1930-1931, 1932-1933); the Communist regime sentenced him to life imprisonment in 1947, alongside other leaders of the National Peasant Party. (b. Feb. 18/March 3, 1882)

1964 - Death of pedagogue and music theoretician Dimitrie G. Dinicu (b. May 5, 1898)

1965 - Birth of Gheorghe Hagi, one of the best Romanian soccer players

1990 - Romanian Peasant Museum is founded in Bucharest

1999 - Democrat Party and Social Democrat Party of Romania organize Socialist International Committee for Central and Eastern Europe (SICEE) in Bucharest (Feb. 5-6)

2004 - Film critic Magda Mihailescu awarded by Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival for attending for 15 years

2009 - Death of poet, essayist and bibliologist Dumitru Balaet (b. Nov. 8, 1935)

2011 - Five miners killed in a methane explosion in the coal mine of Uricani.AGERPRES

