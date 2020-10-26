Federation of Trade Unions of Ministry of Labour asks for resignation of Minister Alexandru

The Federation of Trade Unions of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS) demands the resignation of the relevant Minister, Violeta Alexandru, as she ignores the dialogue to solve problems in the system and is concerned only with her own image, according to a union statement on Monday sent to AGERPRES.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, amid the lack of dialogue between the Federation of Trade Unions of the Ministry of Labour and the Minister of Labour, Violeta Alexandru, the unions within the MMPS resorted to a Japanese strike type of protest, which continued throughout the week.

They claim that the repeated requests addressed to the Minister of Labour have remained unresolved. Moreover, since taking office, the Minister of Labour has shown total disinterest in the difficulties encountered by the four institutions that make up the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, focusing only on her own desire, which is not backed by any sustained/real analysis, to dismantle institutions, as she is only concerned with her image at the expense of problem-solving."

"For real information, at this point, the Labour Inspectorate operates with a staff of below 2,000 employees throughout Romania, the National Agency for Employment has a territorial structure of approximately 1,700 employees, the National Pensions House has a territorial structure that manages over 5 million pensions with approximately 3,200 employees and the National Agency for Benefits and Social Inspection have approximately 1,300 employees in total. Once again, we draw attention to the fact that, in the absence of solutions to unblock vacancies, the significant shortage of staff can lead to the blocking of the activity of these institutions," it is specified in the press release.