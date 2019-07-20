Fencing: Bianca Pascu secures bronze medal in sabre individual event of World Fencing Championships

Romanian Bianca Pascu secured the bronze medal in the women sabre individual event, within the World Fencing Championships of Budapest, after her qualification on Saturday for the semifinals, where she will face off Olga Kharlan from Ukraine.

Bianca Pascu successively defeated on the main tableau Iana Egorian (Russia) 15-13, Olga Nikitina (Russia) 15-7, Devi Chadalavada Anandha (India) 15-14 and Anne Elizabeth Stone (US) 15-13.

In the semifinals, Pascu, 31 years of age, will play against Olga Kharlan, 28, Olympic champion in the team event in Beijing, five time world champion and eight time European champion in the individual and team events.

Bianca Pascu already managed her best performance of her career, after the bronze medal won in the European Championships of Tbilisi in 2017.