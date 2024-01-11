Fiance Ministry borrows over 2.6 billion lei off banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 2.621 billion lei from banks on Thursday through two government bond issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The ministry borrowed 1.768 billion lei through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 33 months and an average yield of 6.16% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 600 million lei and banks subscribed to 2.748 billion lei, agerpres reports.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, where the state wants to attract another 90 million lei at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

MF also borrowed 853.9 million lei through a 118-month bond issue at an average yield of 6.15% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 600 million lei and banks subscribed 1.370 billion lei.An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, where the state wants to attract another 90 million lei at the yield set on Thursday.The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned to borrow 5.6 billion lei from commercial banks in January 2024, to which 720 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.The total amount of 6.32 billion lei is 1.795 billion lei higher than the 4.525 billion lei scheduled in December 2023 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.