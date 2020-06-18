Fifty-four Romanian nationals repatriated from Netherlands

Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reported on Thursday that 54 Romanians were brought back to Romania from the Netherlands, including people who were unable to extend their stay in the Netherlands.

MAE pointed out that this is part of a series of steps aimed at facilitating the return to the country of Romanian nationals from abroad who have been affected by the measures to restrict air transport adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic management.The repatriation was conducted by a special flight operated by Tarom, Bucharest-Amsterdam-Bucharest.The steps taken by the Romanian authorities also allowed the return of some foreign citizens residing in Romania, namely three American citizens, two Dutch citizens, an Italian citizen and a Venezuelan citizen.MAE emphasised the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on the its website on travel advice and alerts, as well as any information of interest published on the websites of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad.