Figure skating: Over 100 sportspeople from 15 countries participate in Crystal Skate contest in Otopeni

More than 100 sportspeople from 15 countries will take part in the 20th edition of the international figure skating competition "Crystal Skate", which will take place between October 27-29 at the Allianz-Tiriac Arena skating rink in Otopeni, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The sports event brings together on the ice more than 100 competitors from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, France, Greece, Great Britain, Italy, Israel, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia and Slovenia. The competition is for both genders in the following categories: novices, juniors and seniors.

Official training for each age category takes place on Thursday, and the competition will begin on Friday, October 28, with two skating sessions, which will take place between 08:00-13:00 and 16:00-22:00, respectively. In the first session, children will compete, while in the second session, juniors and seniors will participate.

On Saturday, October 29, a single competition session will be organized, which will take place between 15:00 and 22:00 and will bring on the ice the competitors from the junior and senior categories.

Crystal Skate benefits from judging at the highest level, the jury team being composed of representatives of figure skating from the 15 participating countries, notes the release.

The contest is organized by the Bucharest Municipal Skating Association, in partnership with the Romanian Skating Federation, in accordance with the rules of the International Skating Union (ISU).

Throughout the competition, the public will have free access.