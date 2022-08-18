Finance Minister: Budget revision envisaged mainly financing of economic and citizen support packages

The budget revision has mainly taken into account the financing of the economic and citizen support packages approved by the government this year, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu declared at the government meeting on Thursday.

"Following this revision, investment spending increases by 3.4 billion RON to 93.1 billion RON, up by 0.1 percentage points, or from 6.7% to 6.8% of GDP. The GDP share of the consolidated general budget deficit remains the same as in the initial budget, namely 5.84%, and increases in nominal terms from 76.9 billion RON to 80.1 billion RON," Adrian Caciu said.

He then presented the list of the main credit release authorities who had their budgets supplemented, mentioning in the first place the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity, with an extra 5.25 billion RON, of which 7.3 billion RON for social assistance.

"Transfers from the state budget to the unemployment insurance budget increased with the amount of 418.7 billion RON," added Caciu.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of European Investments and Projects receives an additional 2.72 billion RON for the development of projects financed from non-reimbursable external funds and for the development of projects funded from the NRRP loan component.

Also, the Health Ministry gets a supplementary 2.53 billion RON, mainly for increasing transfers to the budget of the Single National Health Insurance Fund.

The Ministry of Energy receives an additional 2.5 billion RON, mainly for compensating electricity and gas prices for the economy.

The Transport Ministry has its budget supplemented by 2 billion RON, mainly for investments from NRRP loan funds for the grant of subsidies for CFR and Metrorex and for the maintenance of the transport infrastructure.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration receives 1.28 billion RON for the implementation of the National Local Development Program, for the National Program for Constructions of Public or Social Interest, for the Youth Housing Program and for the National Investments Company, Agerpres.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism gets an extra 1.15 billion RON to cover the funding for the Agri-Food program, the Start-up Nation program, as well as commitment credits for the initiation of other programs envisaged in the second half of the year.

The Justice Ministry receives 864 million RON, mainly for the payment of judicial decisions. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has 720 million RON earmarked, mainly for diesel subsidies and for the development of the irrigation infrastructure.

The government's Secretariat General gets 251 million RON, the Research Ministry - 203 million RON, especially for the payment of Romania's outstanding contributions to the optional programs of the European Space Agency, the Public Prosecution Office - 200 million RON, the Ministry of Economy - 125.6 million RON, the Education Ministry - 64 million RON for increasing expenses and transfers between public administration units; also, the Sports Ministry receives an additional 33.7 million RON.