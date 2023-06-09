Finance Ministry attracts 90 million RON from banks on Friday, in addition to Thursday's tender.

The Finance Ministry attracted 90 million RON on Friday from banks in addition to Thursday's tender, when it borrowed 2.650 billion RON at an interest rate of 7.04% per annum through an issue of benchmark government bonds with a residual maturity of 177 months, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 90 million RON, and banks submitted offers worth 390 million RON.

The Finance Ministry (MF) planned to borrow from commercial banks in June 2023 in the amount of 5.7 billion RON, to which an additional 780 million RON may be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 6.48 billion RON is 690 million RON higher than the 5.79 billion RON scheduled in May and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.