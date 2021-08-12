Finance Ministry borrows 305m lei off banks Thursday

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 305 million lei off banks in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 39 months, and an average per annum yield average of 2.92%, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Thursday's issue was 300 million lei, and the banks subscribed 407.5 million lei.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, where an additional 45 million lei at the yield set for bonds on Thursday will be sought.

The MF planned to take out in August 2021 loans from commercial banks worth 3.7 billion lei, of which 1.3 billion lei in two issues of discounted treasury certificates and 2.4 billion lei in seven government bond issues.

Adding up to it could be 360 million lei in additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 4.06 billion lei is 1.205 billion lei lower than the one scheduled for July 2021 (5.265 billion lei) and will be used to refinance the public debt and the national government deficit.