Finance Ministry borrows over 1.68 billion RON from the banks, on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Thursday, 1.687 billion RON from the commercial banks, through two issues of benchmark state bonds, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Ministry borrowed 833.8 million RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 66 months and an average yield of 7.15% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 700 million RON, and the banks subscribed 951.8 million RON, Agerpres informs.An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to draw another 105 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.Also, the MF borrowed 854 million RON through a bond issue with a maturity of 113 months, at an average yield of 7.32% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 700 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.039 billion RON.An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to borrow another 105 million RON at the yield set on Thursday.The Ministry of Finance planned, in April 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6.7 billion RON, to which the amount of 930 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.The total amount, of 7.63 billion RON, is 1.71 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in March, of 5.92 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.