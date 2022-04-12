Finance Ministry draws 259.5 mln euros from banks through government bond issue

The Ministry of Finance borrowed 259.5 million euros from banks on Tuesday, through a government bond issue with a coupon, with a residual maturity of 36 months, at an average yield rate of 1.94% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania.

The nominal value of Wednesday's issue was 100 million euros, and the banks subscribed 373.5 million euros.

Moreover, the banks did not participate in the non-competitive bidding sessions related to Monday's auctions, when the Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 351 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance planned loans from commercial banks worth three billion RON in April 2022, of which 300 million RON through an issue of discounted treasury certificates and 2.7 billion RON through nine government bond issues, Agerpres.ro informs.

To these can be added the amount of 405 million RON through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 3.405 billion RON is by 500 million RON lower than the 3.905 billion RON scheduled for March and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.