Finance Ministry: Over 1,262 million positions occupied in public institutions and authorities, in December 2021

The number of positions occupied in public institutions and authorities of Romania was, in December 2021, 1,262,318, by 3,508 more than in the previous month, and 63.97% of them are in the central public administration, according to data published on the Finance Ministry (MF).

Of the total 807,562 employees in the central public administration, 595,034 worked in institutions financed fully from the state budget (plus 2,879 employees over November 2021).

The highest number of positions filled were in the Ministry of Education, namely 290,417 (289,959 in November), Ministry of Internal Affairs - 121,622 (119,829 in the previous month) Ministry of National Defence - 75,855 (75,739 in November), Ministry of Finance - 24,384 (24,375 in November), Ministry of Health - 18,421 (18,330 in November) and the Justice Ministry - 16,926 (16,824 in November), Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the quoted source, in the institutions financed integrally from the social security budget, 9,244 positions were filled (plus 83 over past month), in those subsidized from the state budget and the unemployment benefits budget a number of 43,325 (plus 593) while in the institutions financed solely from own income there were 159,959 positions occupied (plus 365).

Moreover, the local public administration had, in December 2021, 454,756 employees (minus 412), of which 278,131 in institutions financed integrally from local budgets and 176,625 in institutions financed fully or partially from own income.