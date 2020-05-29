Finance Ministry plans loans of over 5bn lei in June

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) planned, in June 2020, loans from commercial banks of 4.5 billion lei, of which 1.1 billion lei through two issues of treasury certificates with a discount and 3.4 billion lei through seven government bond issues, to which can be added the amount of 510 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The amount will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

According to the prospectus published in the Official Gazette, on June 11 a tender for discount treasury certificates is scheduled, worth 600 million lei, for a period of 182 days, the due date being December 14, 2020, and on June 18 another one for certificates in the amount of 500 million lei, for 364 days, the due date being June 21, 2021.

The Finance Ministry also scheduled seven benchmark bond issues, with a total value of 3.4 billion lei, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive bids, with a value of 15% of the initial value of the issue of bonds (510 million lei in total). The issues will be 700 million lei (one issue), 500 million lei (five issues) and 200 million lei (one issue).