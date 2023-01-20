Finance Ministry raises 20 million RON from banks in addition to Thursday's bidding session

The Finance Ministry raised on Friday 20 million RON from banks in addition to the more than 4.194 billion RON borrowed at Thursday's bidding session, through a benchmark government bond issue with a 78-month residual maturity and an average yield of 7.38 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The face value of the additional issue was 75 million RON, and banks submitted bids worth 20 million RON, told Agerpres.

The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow this January 4.7 billion RON from commercial banks, to which another 645 million RON could add through additional non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of 5.345 billion RON is by 315 million RON more than the 5.03 billion RON planned for December 2022 and will be used to refinance the public debt and the state budget deficit.