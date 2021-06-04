 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Finance Ministry raises 90 million lei extra from banks

Financial Times
imprumut

The Finance Ministry on Friday raised 90 million lei from banks in addition to an auction on Thursday, when it borrowed 571.8 million lei, at an interest rate of 2.43% per annum in a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 42 months, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the additional issue was 90 million lei, and the banks submitted bids for 95 million lei.

The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow 4.6 billion lei this June from commercial banks, of which 1.1 billion lei in two issues of discounted treasury certificates and 3.5 billion lei in seven government bond issues. Adding up to that will be 525 million lei to be borrowed at additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.