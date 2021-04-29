Finance Ministry schedules loans worth RON 4.71 billion in May 2021

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) planned, in May 2021, loans from commercial banks worth RON 4.2 billion, of which RON 800 million through an issue of discounted treasury certificates and RON 3.4 billion through seven government bond issues, report agerpres.

To these can be added the amount of RON 510 million through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of RON 4.71 billion, is RON 185 million more than the one scheduled in April 2021 (RON 4.525 billion) and will be destined for the refinancing of the public debt and the financing of the state budget deficit.According to the prospectus published in the Official Journal, MFP scheduled on May 13 a certificate issue with a discount of RON 800 million, maturing on May 16, 2022.Also, during the month, seven benchmark bond issues will be launched, with a total value of RON 3.4 billion, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15 pct of the initial value. of the bond issue (RON 510 million in total).The issues will be worth RON 600 million (four issues), RON 500 million (one issue) and RON 300 million (one issue) and RON 200 million (one issue).