Financial assets of public administration sector decrease to 24.4 pct of GDP end-Q2 2021

The financial assets of the public administration sector decreased by 0,4 percentage points in the first quarter of 2021, reaching 24.4% of GDP, according to data centralized by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The public administration's deposits and cash decreased by 0.6 percentage points in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, and accounted for 4.3% of GDP. Stock holdings and other state participations decreased by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 10.3% of GDP, and the position of other accounts receivable (taxes, duties, social contributions, trade receivables, amounts owed by economic agents to public authorities and external receivables) increased by 0.3 percentage points, reaching 7% of GDP.

The financial commitments of the public administration recorded an increase of 5.4 percentage points at the end of Q2 2021, in comparison to the same quarter of the prior year, representing 55.6% of the Gross Domestic Product

"This increase is largely explained by the evolution of issues of titles depending on nature of debt, launched both to finance the budget deficit, as well as to re-finance the public debt. Thus, on April 7, current year, the Finance Ministry launched a euro-bond issue on the international capital market, with a total value of 3.5 billion euro. In Q2 of 2021, this debt instrument represented 40.6 pct of the GDP, by 4.2 percentage points more than in the same period of the previous year. The balance of committed appropriations increased by 1.3 percentage points in the analyzed period, reaching 6.5% of GDP, and the items in the category of other amounts payable diminished by 0.1 percentage points, down to 7.8% from GDP," mentions the BNR.