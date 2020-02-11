Fines worth over 2.5 million lei in 2019 on market of postal services and electronic communications

The National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) conducted last year approximately 4,000 controls in the market of postal services and electronic communications, the irregularities found bringing about fines worth 2.5 million lei, ANCOM announced, on Tuesday.

"In 2019, our activity of monitoring the spectrum of radio frequencies in Romania allotted to mobile phone operators was materialized in an online instrument that integrates the results of ANCOM measurements, being made available to the users that want to check the percentage of coverage with voice services, available at the address www.aisemnal.ro. The measurements were conducted during an ample monitoring campaign to check the fulfillment of operator obligations in what regards the coverage with voice services, fines being issued as well, proportional with the percentage of coverage reached by each operator. During the entirety of 2019, we conducted 3,982 controls, the existing irregularities bringing about fines totaling 2,536,900 lei," said Cristin Popa, Director of the Monitoring and Control Executive Directorate of the ANCOM, in a release sent to AGERPRES.In 2019, ANCOM finalized an ample campaign to measure the national coverage with voice services of the areas inhabited by at least 98% of the population of Romania by operators Orange, Vodafone, Telekom and RCS&RDS, that had this obligation provided for in the usage licenses of the radio spectrum following the 2012 auction. The coverage with mobile voice signal was measured in 13,400 localities, with 246,000 km of the national, county, city and communal roads being measured as well. "For not respecting these obligations, operator RCS&RDS was fined with 800,000 lei, Telekom Mobile with 700,000 lei, Vodafone with 60,000 lei, and Orange with 50,000 lei," the ANCOM report shows."The largest fine applied on the market of postal services, worth 30,000 lei, was applied to the Romanian Post National Company, for not respecting the minimum quality conditions for internal correspondence in the sphere of the universal service," ANCOM shows.

AGERPRES