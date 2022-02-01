FinMin Caciu, WB Country Manager for Romania, consultations on potential areas of interest in next period

Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu and World Bank's Country Manager for Romania Anna Akhalkatsi discussed on Tuesday the priority measures of the Ministry of Finance (MF) this year, which aim at fiscal consolidation, macroeconomic stability, the sustainability of the budgetary programming, the green economy and the allocation of resources for the development of the business environment, informs the ministry.

"I appreciate the World Bank's willingness to support the Government's efforts to achieve the objectives and targets set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework in order to ensure the premises for the absorption of European non-reimbursable funds," underlined Adrian Caciu, Minister of Finance, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

In her turn, the World Bank's Country Manager expressed the WB's interest in further supporting the authorities in implementing priority projects and reforms for Romania, encouraging further dialogue to identify common areas of intervention and ways to work together, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the MF statement, the wide range of instruments offered by the World Bank, as well as their specificity, allows access to operations that support the coverage of financial needs, while contributing to the implementation of measures assumed through sectoral reforms.