FinMin Caciu: 'We're importing inflation, we are a country dependent on imports in many sectors'

Romania is a country dependent on imports in several sectors, and the measures it has to combat the import of inflation are only structural, namely to increase internal production, to make investments in processing, to reduce dependence on imports, stated, on Wednesday, the Finance Minister, Adrian Caciu.

"Beside the inflation uptick last year, when I said that inflation had increased threefold and had maybe endogenous components regarding internal prices, for energy, now we're importing inflation. We are a country which is dependent on imports in several sectors and the measures you have to combat inflation import are only structural measures, namely to have and increase internal production, invest in processing and reduce dependence on imports. The estimates of specialists with the National Bank show us that towards the year's end inflation will start to decelerate," Caciu explained, in Parliament, at the Government Hour, at the request of the parliamentary group of the Save Romania Union (USR), Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the Minister of Finance stated that in the private area he came with a measure regarding the voluntary increase of the minimum wage or the increase by 200 RON over the level of the minimum wage, tax free, given the inflation uptick, a measure that will come to the benefit of employees in the private area and which will have an effect on the salary at the level of the economy.