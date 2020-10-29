FinMin Citu: Moody's maintained Romania's rating; maintaining it in the future depends on responsible policies

The Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, on Wednesday stated that the rating agency Moody's maintained the country rating for Romania, while emphasizing that Moody's latest report shows very clearly that "maintaining the country's rating in the future depends very much on the continuity of these responsible policies implemented by the Government in 2020", according to AGERPRES.

"During this period, all three rating agencies, Moody's, Fitch and Standard and Poor's, make an assessment of the country rating for Romania. The first of the three was Moody's, which maintained the country rating for Romania. It is very clear that the Government has been able to gain the trust of both the financial markets and the rating agencies through the measures it has taken. Of course it was a discussion about what is happening with the pension point and they appreciated the decision taken by this Government, but most importantly, at the end of the report it is said very clear that maintaining the country's rating in the future depends very much on the continuity of these responsible policies implemented by the Government in 2020. Next there are Fitch and then the S&P and, of course, as I said every time, we are in talks ... we are very transparent," said Florin Citu during the government meeting.

The Minister of Finance specified that at the budget rectification that will be presented at the beginning of November, there will be "an assessment of the financial situation and estimates for the next period."

Asked by the Prime Minister about the revenues in August and September being higher revenues compared to last year, Citu specified: "There are two consecutive months - August and September - in which the revenues to the Romanian budget were higher than in the same period last year."