FinMin Citu prepares fiscal incentives for well-paying employers

The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Monday evening on private television broadcaster B1 TV that he is preparing fiscal incentives for well-paying employers, but also some measures for those who work in malls.

"There was a first phase of the crisis in which money was injected into the economy in all sectors. We are entering the second stage, and we have also entered with IMM-Invest, but also with other additional programs (...) and I believe that we need to allocate resources in those sectors where we see an increasing yield (...). I believe that these resources, some of them, will be settled at the European Commission, there are programs and we will have a clear guide towards which sectors they can go. At the same time, I am preparing tax incentives for employers. Here we have a few more measures to help them. At the same time, we are looking at a few measures for those who work in malls, some ideas, but there are also some malls that did not ask for rent. We will see how we can help them. They will need a restart," said Citu.

According to him, solutions are currently being sought to keep the Romanians who have returned to the country, and as many as 10,000 people are needed in retail.

"We were looking for skilled workforce and we wanted Romanians to come to the country to work. Until a month ago we had problems with the workforce. And now the retail sector is already looking for 10,000 people. Large companies are now looking for 10,000 people. In construction, the residential sector, where a large part of Romanians worked abroad, things did not end there and you will see that they will continue. The prime minister said very clearly that the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway is a main objective, there is also the expansion at Otopeni Airport, there are a few more big projects, where we will need manpower. Retail expansion will need workforce. I think this is the most important challenge for this government: to find solutions to keep the Romanians who have returned to the country. Here is the challenge, they have now come to the country, let's do something for them, conditions for them to stay here! I believe we will succeed in this as well," said the Finance minister.