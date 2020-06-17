FinMin Citu: Real economy proves me right, the socialists' apocalyptic scenarios have been shattered

Public Finance Minister Florin Citu says that his objective is to minimize the negative impact of the global economic crisis on Romania's economy, and that the best measures to this effect have been taken so far, a fact confirmed by official data.

"The real economy proves me right! We have taken the best measures for the economy and this is confirmed by official data. Statistical authority: 'The volume of construction works between January 1 - April 30, 2020 was 26.5 percent up year-over-year as both unadjusted series and as workday and seasonally adjusted series'. All the apocalyptic scenarios of the socialists have been shattered by real economy data. We won't stop here. We will continue to manage Romania's economy with responsibility and caution. My goal is to minimize the negative impact of the global economic crisis on our economy. And that's exactly what I'll do!," the FinMin wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics, in April 2020 the volume of construction works was 2.5 percent up from the previous month as unadjusted series, and 0.9 percent down as workday and seasonally adjusted series.

Compared to April 2019, the volume of construction works was higher both as unadjusted and adjusted numbers, by 12.1 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The volume of construction works between January 1 - April 30, 2020 was 26.5 percent higher YoY both as unadjusted and as adjusted series.