FinMin Nazare: Consolidated general budget deficit in January: 0.3 percent of GDP

The execution of the general consolidated budget in January 2021 ended with a deficit of 0.3% of the GDP, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare told a conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"The budget execution will be published today. It is not a deficit of 0.5% of the GDP. It is indeed a deficit of 0.3% of the GDP, but you will notice when it is published that we have an increase in revenue of 5.9%. There are also good things in this execution and it is not significantly different from the January 2020 execution ... January is a normal month, which obviously gives me hope that we are on the right track," said Alexandru Nazare, at the debate "Romania's Digitalization, utmost priority", organized by DC News Media Group.

Asked which institutions should be digitized urgently, he mentioned the Ministry of Finance and the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), stating that this process is absolutely necessary.

The execution of the general consolidated budget in January 2020 ended with a deficit of 460 million lei (0.04% of the GDP), according to the data of the Ministry of Public Finance. In January 2019, a surplus of 700 million lei was registered, respectively 0.07% of the GDP.