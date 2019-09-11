FinMin signs seven new funding agreements based on a state-aid scheme meant to stimulate investments

The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, on Wednesday signed seven more new funding agreements granted based on the state-aid scheme meant for stimulating major investments (807/2014), which will create almost 800 new jobs and will contribute more than 211 million lei to regional development, due to the additional taxes and fees to be paid.

The seven projects approved will create 778 new jobs, worth 620.94 million lei in total, with the state aid to account for 194.27 million. These projects will contribute 211.54 million lei to regional development, due to the additional taxes and fees to be paid.

"All the approved agreements represent a clear proof of the support that the Government grants to investments with a major impact on the economy. These large projects signed starting last year will generate more than 5,200 jobs, with the value of the contribution to regional development to exceed 1.4 billion lei. I wish success to all investors in implementing and completing the projects," said the Minister of Finance.