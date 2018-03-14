FinMin Teodorovici: Financial education of political class should be kicked off, peculiar proposals submitted to Parliament

Financial education should be started from the highest level, the political class's, respectively, because "amateur" proposals are submitted in Parliament, on Wednesday said the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, at the second edition of the EduFIN gala.

"We should start [the financial education, ed. n.] from the highest level, that is I believe we should mainly train, educate the political class. I think that among the main places where we should kick off the financial education or culture, because I browse the Parliament and look at several colleagues who come with very peculiar, "amateur" proposals - to call them populist is already outdated - which have no possibility to fit into any logic whatsoever, but because it looks good somewhere it is enough to promote it and afterwards one has to explain that this is not the logic. And from this very level I believe such a financial education should be aggressively launched," Eugen Teodorovici said, adding for AGERPRES that he made no reference to any certain initiative, but to the general situation.According to him, the lack of financial culture stirrs huge problems, and surveys show that in Romania almost 90 percent of the population has a low comprehension level of money matters."I was reading earlier the three surveys carried out at Romania's level, hallucinating figures indeed. To have 70 percent of the population with no debt experience ever. Another survey was saying that almost 90 percent of the population has a low comprehension level of money matters or have difficulties in using financial concepts. And another study said that 14 percent of the Romanians are practically financially illiterate and many other such figures that do not make us proud," Teodorovici added.