Singurul EXIT-POLL din România, ora 21.00. Au mai rămas 0 zile 13 ore 9 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Firea: I voted thinking of all our children, young people, adults, grandparents

Facebook
Gabriela Firea

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, declared on Sunday morning that she voted in the local elections thinking of all the children in Bucharest, all our young people, adults and grandparents.

"I voted early this morning. I am glad that also this time I was the first voter in this polling station. I voted thinking of all the children in Bucharest, all the young people, all the adults and our grandparents. All of them are very important. It is true that we all want investment in infrastructure, also to fight pollution, very large investments, because the need was felt in this period of pandemic, in all hospitals, in schools, but the most important are the people. (...) Tomorrow, still at work", said Firea.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.