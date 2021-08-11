Firefighters from Romania and Republic of Moldova team up on Evia island

The actions of putting out the fires on the Greek island Evia continue, in the fourth day, with 6 fire engines, two water tanks and a drone, in the Spathari area, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

According to a press release, 6 firefighters will have the mission of ensuring the special vehicles are supplied with water, as well as to creating lanes for limiting the fire spread, with the help of chainsaws.

Alongside will be the firefighters from the Republic of Moldova, who are intervening with two fire engines.

During Tuesday, the forces of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Moldova have arrived in Greece, under the Romanian military firefighter's base of operations. 25 firefighters, who qualify for four special intervention vehicles have joined the Romanian firefighters, in order to support them in the fight against the wildfire and forest fire which put their hold on several areas of the Greek territory, the quoted source specifies.