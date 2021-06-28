Firefighters intervene in last 24 hours to evacuate water from 29 houses and 59 yards

Firefighters intervened in the last 24 hours to evacuate water from 29 houses, 59 yards, five cellars and a public institution, following the heavy rains and storms that battered Romania in the respective interval.

More serious effects of the hydrometeorological phenomena were registered in 18 localities from eight counties and the municipality of Bucharest, shows the Facebook page of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), with firefighters taking action to clear eight fallen trees on roads/building roofs (two cars and three buildings affected), and a person from Corbu locality - Harghita County was evacuated to a shelter provided by the local authorities.

Road traffic was temporarily blocked on DN 2M/Vrancea due to the mud rolled down on the lane, while on DC 161/Buzau only pedestrian traffic is possible due to a water-damaged pipe bridge, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, in Cherasti locality, Valcea County, four people are still evacuated due to a landslide produced on June 23rd.

In the locality of Casin Monastery - Bacau County, a days-long search for a man who was swept away by the water on June 18 was resumed on Monday.