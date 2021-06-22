 
     
Firefighters pump out flood water from homes, households in 16 counties

ISU Botoșani
Inundații Botoșani

In the last 24 hours, firefighters in Romania pumped out flood water from homes and households in 23 areas in 16 counties after heavy rainfalls, agerpres report.

"Flood water is being pumped out from 11 houses, 70 yards, 7 household annexes, 7 basements/cellars and 5 streets; a tree that fell over an electricity pole is being removed," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Department for Emergency Management (DSU).

According to DSU, ten people (four families) at Piatra Soimului, Neamt County, are still cut off, and at Manastirea Casin, Bacau County the search will restart today for a man who was taken by flashfloods on June 18.

Road traffic is restricted for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes on national road DN 13M/ Covasna and jammed on county roads DJ 103B Covasna and DJ 204D /Vrancea and communal roads DC 9/ Covasna and DC 16/Covasna.

