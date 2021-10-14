 
     
First 10 SARS-CoV-2 patients, in critical state, transferred on Thursday to Hungary

The first patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in critical state are being transferred, on Thursday, to Hungary.

According to the Health Ministry, it is about 8 patients from ICUs in Bucharest and 2 from Timisoara, in stable condition, which are transportable and require specialty medical assistance in an intensive care unit.

The ministry mentions that of the 10 patients five will go to the Szeged University Center and the other five in the Debrecen University Center.

"We thank our neighbors for collaboration and support. It's an absolutely natural gesture, of European solidarity, which we should enjoy. We too, in our turn, granted support to other states when we had the possibility. In Hungary we will transfer 50 patients in grave situation, in several stages, to the university centers of Szeged and Debrecen," said Cseke Attila, the caretaker Health Minister, quoted in the release.

The transfer of patients from the border area will be done overland, and the transfer of patients from Bucharest is done both by land and by air. The patients will be monitored throughout the trip by complex medical crews. Furthermore, personnel from Romania was sent to the medical units of the two university centers to ensure the support necessary for these operations.

Romania started last week discussions with the Hungarian authorities in view of transferring several grave COVID patients to the neighboring country for treatment.

