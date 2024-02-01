First calls for Interreg NEXT Romania-Ukraine projects raise 120 projects

The first calls launched under Interreg NEXT Romania - Ukraine Programme closed on January 31, with 120 projects submitted, for education, healthcare, as well as investment in combatting the effects of climate change, biodiversity and border management.

The non-refundable value of the submitted projects is EUR 87 million, according the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA).

Launched in August 2023, the call for standard projects, which include an investment component of at least EUR 500,000 euros, has an allocation of EUR 12.6 million and will finance investment in healthcare and education. Under this call, 49 projects were submitted, of a non-refundable value of EUR 60 million.

The call for small-value projects was launched in September 2023, on a budget of EUR 14.5 million to finance activities to prevent and combat climate change, protect biodiversity, health, education and border management. The 71 submitted projects are worth EUR 27 million of non-refundable funds.

The projects were submitted by public authorities, NGOs and professional associations. Each project has at least one partner from each participating state, with the participation of a minimum of four partners in a project.

The projects will now be subjected to a selection and evaluation procedure, and the projects that best meet the requirements in the applicant's guide and that contribute, in a real way, to the development of the communities in the border area, will be contracted.

The Interreg NEXT Romania-Ukraine programme runs on a budget of EUR 60 million worth of grants, to which a national contribution will be added. Qualifying are projects that benefit the border communities from the counties of Satu Mare, Maramures, Botosani, Suceava and Tulcea (Romania) and from the oblasts of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattya, Chernivtsi, Odesa (Ukraine). The areas targeted by this program are: healthcare, education, tourism and culture, adaptation to climate change, good governance and border management.