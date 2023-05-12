First E2 Centre in Europe to run NuScale SMR simulator, launched at Politehnica University of Bucharest

The first Energy Exploration Centre (E2 Centre) in Europe to run the NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) simulator was inaugurated on Friday at Politehnica University of Bucharest.

"Today we inaugurated and will inaugurate for the whole society a product that is not only aimed at a small group of people (but) for the entire society. A simulator that puts in front of students, teachers a complex activity as if we were in a nuclear power plant, being able to use all the information in a nuclear power plant. (...) This simulator is an extremely important decision not only for Politehnica University, it came with the acceptance and support of the Romanian Government," said the rector of UPB, Mihnea Costoiu.The president of Nuclearelectrica, Cosmin Ghita, said that this is a national project and represents an energy revolution."We will have more clean electricity. (...) A successful nuclear programme is not only about technology and successful technology, it is not only about software and equipment, it is about well-trained people and human resources that can make a programme successful or not," said Cosmin Ghita.Energy minister Virgil Popescu stressed the need for qualified nuclear power engineers, then added that these modular reactors are needed in order have a stable energy system."Politehnica University must become a regional hub for this type of energy centre that is here," the minister said.The E2 Centre, developed as part of the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) programme, a US Government initiative, will contribute to Romania's goals of becoming a leader in the safe implementation of small modular reactors in Romania and Europe, as well as a hub for education and training of SMR specialists in the region.In May 2022, Nuclearelectrica, NuScale and E-Infra, the owner of the site, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) in Romania on the site of the former Doicesti Thermal Power Plant, Dambovita County.On 27 June 2022, on the occasion of the launch of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, presented at the G7 Leaders' Summit, US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of a USD 14 million grant for the small modular reactor development phase in Romania by NuScale - Preliminary Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for the SMR project in Romania.US company NuScale Power and Romanian company RoPower Nuclear have signed the contract for Phase 1 of the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work for the first small modular nuclear reactor in Romania.