First edition of the Bible from Bucharest, as part of From Tepes to Brancusi exhibition

The princeps edition of the Bible from Bucharest, printed in 1688, under the patronage of ruling prince Serban Cantacuzino, can be seen in the exhibition "From Tepes to Brancusi - 5 centuries of history and culture in the Romanian space", which will open on Friday at ARCUB - The Gabroveni Inn.

The event is organized by ARCUB in the context of the 563rd anniversary of the first attestation of the Capital and is part of the Bucharest Days series of events.

The exhibition can be visited until October 22, from Tuesday to Sunday, between 12:00 and 20:00. For the first time, rare pieces from the Emilian Radu collections will be presented, as well as treasured objects from the heritage of the National History Museum of Romania, Agerpres informs.

The Bucharest public is invited to discover important exhibits about the history of the city, such as the princeps edition of the Bible from Bucharest, the Greek-Romanian Gospel from Bucharest (edited and printed by Antim Ivireanul in 1693 in the Metropolitan Printing House of Bucharest, under the patronage of ruling prince Constantin Brancoveanu ) and the princeps edition of the New Testament from Bucharest (1703).

"The exhibition is completed by three masterpieces of medieval culture in the heritage of the National History Museum of Romania, exhibits classified in the treasure category. Extremely precious due to their age and content, the Tetraevangelium of St. Pious Nicodemus and the Tetraevangelium of St. Pious Spyridon are the first manuscripts copied by famous scholars from Romania and Moldova. The third exhibit from the MNIR heritage is the Altemberger Codex, which includes the rights and obligations of the Saxons in the period 1481-1700," ARCUB informs.

The exhibition will present two representations of ruler Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler), one from the 15th century and one from the 20th century.

According to ARCUB, the main attraction of the exhibition is the historical 'dialogue' between the portrait engraved from 1491 of the Romanian prince Vlad Tepes and the famous work Dracula, created almost 500 years later, by the pop artist Andy Warhol.

The international and contemporary dimension of the exhibition is completed by the Romanian image captured by the surrealist artist Man Ray in 1922 in a photograph of the French actress of Romanian origin Genica Athanasiou, two decades before La Blouse Roumaine by Matisse, a drawing of a future monument of Eve signed by Brancusi, exhibited in the international premiere, but also documents and photographs of the Romanian Royal House, mentions the quoted source.