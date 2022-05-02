First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, visits Romania in support of Ukrainian refugees

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will pay a visit to Romania and Slovakia on May 5-9 to meet with members of the US military and diplomatic staff, with Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian workers and teachers, the First Lady's office informed on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

President Joe Biden's wife will meet with U.S. military at southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Force Base on May 6, after which she will travel to Bucharest, where she will meet with Romanian government officials, members of the US embassy, humanitarian workers and teachers working with Ukrainian refugee children.

Jill Biden's visit is the latest signal of support from high-ranking US representatives for Ukraine and neighboring countries helping Ukrainian refugees.

As of April 27, more than 3 million Ukrainians had crossed the border into Poland, about 817,000 into Romania and nearly 372,000 into Slovakia, out of a total of nearly 5.5 million refugees, according to UN figures.

AGERPRES