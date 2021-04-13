First lot of Johnson&Johnson anti-COVID vaccines to touch down in Romania on Wednesday

The first lot of vaccines produced by Johnson&Johnson will enter Romania on Wednesday, announced the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, Vice-President of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunization Activities against SARS-CoV-2.

"Tomorrow, the first lot of vaccines produced by Johnson&Johnson, 60,000 doses, will enter the country and will be on April 15 at the Cantacuzino Institute. We're talking about the first tranches. In addition, in the last week of April, another 103,200 doses of vaccine produced by the same company will arrive, with a total of 163,200 doses. For May, we will receive 518,400 doses of the same vaccine, based on the estimates we currently have, and for June, 1,661,400 doses. These are the estimates we have at the moment," Baciu said Tuesday at a press conference at the Victoria Palace, agerpres.ro confirms.

Also in April, BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are due to deliver a total of 3,373,410 doses of COVID vaccine.

According to estimates, BioNTech-Pfizer will deliver 2,804,490 doses for May and 3,225,690 doses for June, Moderna will provide 620,700 doses in May and 620,700 in June, and AstraZeneca - 1,047,962 doses in May and 1,047,962 doses in June.

"In addition, if the signing of contracts with Novavax and Valneva is completed, the first doses are planned to arrive in July. (...) Romania ranks 4th at European level on two-dose vaccinations, which, according to the recommendations, represents maximum immunity, and globally we are talking about 14th place," said Andrei Baciu.

By April 13, Romania received 5,824,419 doses of COVID vaccine.

"With regard to lost doses, up to and including April 11, there were 6,080 lost doses, representing 0.16 pct of the total doses used, obviously, for unaccountable reasons," noted the Secretary of State.